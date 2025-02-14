Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman vintagevintagescientistblack and whitevintage photo womanwomanhistorical public domainpublic domain microscope photosCounting Mosquitos Rain Forest64-787 DOE photo Ed Westcott Radiobiology Div. Rain Forest 2-16-1964. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6084 x 7523 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCreative exploration Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760900/creative-exploration-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTelephone Switch Board Switchover Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736398/telephone-switch-board-switchover-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539779/summer-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseScience expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539627/science-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseChemistry experiments png element, editable education geometric mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111293/chemistry-experiments-png-element-editable-education-geometric-mixed-mediaView licensePlayground Parade Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736412/playground-parade-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseEditable teen scientist png element, education collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111247/editable-teen-scientist-png-element-education-collage-remixView licenseOak Ridge High School Drum Majoreteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain licenseLearning through play Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761996/learning-through-play-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Cheer Leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain licenseCreative kid Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760901/creative-kid-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHelen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736470/helen-bean-with-4x5-press-camera-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBiology class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965862/biology-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336798/halloween-costume-flyer-template-editable-textView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336806/halloween-costume-editable-poster-templateView licenseSwimming Pool- Louise Cox, Vilma Strange, and Marilyn Angel 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736310/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336800/halloween-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736456/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762049/learning-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUneeda Mae Hutson with Large Fish 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736479/uneeda-mae-hutson-with-large-fish-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336809/halloween-editable-poster-templateView licenseSadie Hawkins Day 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736467/sadie-hawkins-day-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancing School Grove Receation Hall 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736441/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336823/halloween-costume-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseMary Darby with Model T Ford 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736332/mary-darby-with-model-ford-1948-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336821/halloween-costume-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWitches editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336802/witches-editable-poster-templateView licenseGirl with dog Pre Oak Ridge 1939https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736329/girl-with-dog-pre-oak-ridge-1939Free Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMP detachtment Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736477/detachtment-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWitches flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336797/witches-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSen. John F. Kennedy visting Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736429/sen-john-kennedy-visting-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336822/halloween-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseHigh School Boxing Match Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736434/high-school-boxing-match-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license