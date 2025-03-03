rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President George Bush Sr. visit to Oak Ridge
Save
Edit Image
oak ridgepresidentgeorge bushgeorge bush presidentpublic domainretrophotosuit
Badminton event poster template
Badminton event poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView license
President George W. Bush visit to Oak Ridge National Lab.
President George W. Bush visit to Oak Ridge National Lab.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736380/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Basketball lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Basketball lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908643/basketball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President George W. Bush visit to Oak Ridge
President George W. Bush visit to Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738504/president-george-bush-visit-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
VR games Instagram post template, editable text
VR games Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908640/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sen. John F. Kennedy visting Oak Ridge
Sen. John F. Kennedy visting Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736429/sen-john-kennedy-visting-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Car accident Instagram post template, editable text
Car accident Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624702/car-accident-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Obama visits Berlin, 2013. Original public domain image from Flickr
President Obama visits Berlin, 2013. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761355/photo-image-public-domain-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Drive safely poster template, editable text and design
Drive safely poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778290/drive-safely-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wheat Church George Jones Oak Ridge 2020
Wheat Church George Jones Oak Ridge 2020
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734595/wheat-church-george-jones-oak-ridge-2020Free Image from public domain license
Album cover template
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398601/album-cover-templateView license
Sen. John F. Kennedy, ORNL Lab Dir. Alvin Weinberg and Sen. Gore visiting Oak Ridge
Sen. John F. Kennedy, ORNL Lab Dir. Alvin Weinberg and Sen. Gore visiting Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736491/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
ETTP sign 2006 Oak Ridge
ETTP sign 2006 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734743/ettp-sign-2006-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
George Ave. & O.R. Turnpike – Site of Photos -1947 Oak Ridge
George Ave. & O.R. Turnpike – Site of Photos -1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734735/photo-image-public-domain-freeFree Image from public domain license
Portal door through nature fantasy remix, editable design
Portal door through nature fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Drill at ETTP 2019
Drill at ETTP 2019
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736364/drill-ettp-2019Free Image from public domain license
Beach holiday poster template, editable text & design
Beach holiday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594360/beach-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Inside K-33 1970 Oak Ridge
Inside K-33 1970 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736464/inside-k-33-1970-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Swimwear sale Facebook post template, editable design
Swimwear sale Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660362/swimwear-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Playground Parade Oak Ridge 1947
Playground Parade Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736412/playground-parade-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Beach Instagram post template, editable text
Beach Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11287242/beach-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Swimming Pool- Louise Cox, Vilma Strange, and Marilyn Angel 1946 Oak Ridge
Swimming Pool- Louise Cox, Vilma Strange, and Marilyn Angel 1946 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736310/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Retro business card mockup, professional branding, customizable design
Retro business card mockup, professional branding, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9121537/retro-business-card-mockup-professional-branding-customizable-designView license
Crowd at Oak Ridge Football Game
Crowd at Oak Ridge Football Game
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736381/crowd-oak-ridge-football-gameFree Image from public domain license
Summer escape Facebook post template, editable design
Summer escape Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655350/summer-escape-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Ed Westcott with equipment and two assistants
Ed Westcott with equipment and two assistants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736382/westcott-with-equipment-and-two-assistantsFree Image from public domain license
Kenya safari Instagram post template, editable text
Kenya safari Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609694/kenya-safari-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lasers Oak Ridge
Lasers Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736422/lasers-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday blog banner template, editable text
Beach holiday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594326/beach-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge Fire Department at ETTP 2008
Oak Ridge Fire Department at ETTP 2008
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733354/oak-ridge-fire-department-ettp-2008Free Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622371/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736456/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram story template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594371/beach-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Biden visit to New Zealand, July 20-21, 2016.Original public domain image from Flickr
Vice President Biden visit to New Zealand, July 20-21, 2016.Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734117/photo-image-public-domain-flagsFree Image from public domain license
Songwriting Instagram post template, editable text
Songwriting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036959/songwriting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vibration Testing K-29 1967 Oak Ridge
Vibration Testing K-29 1967 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736474/vibration-testing-k-29-1967-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Robotic arm at Oak Ridge National Lab
Robotic arm at Oak Ridge National Lab
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736486/robotic-arm-oak-ridge-national-labFree Image from public domain license