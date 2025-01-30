Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage girlvintage factorysecretnuclearvintage secretu.s. governmentblack and whitevintage manhattan"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944Y-12-142 DOE photo Ed Westcott 1944 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 