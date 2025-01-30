rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
Save
Edit Image
vintage girlvintage factorysecretnuclearvintage secretu.s. governmentblack and whitevintage manhattan
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558303/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771274/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain license
Nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
Nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771276/nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Energy industry Facebook post template, editable design
Energy industry Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138219/energy-industry-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Energy industry Instagram story template, editable text
Energy industry Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558432/energy-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
Nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771269/nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771271/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Energy industry blog banner template, editable text
Energy industry blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558104/energy-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771278/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771268/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Instagram post template, editable design
Air pollution Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798826/air-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733407/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license
Renewable power Instagram post template, editable text
Renewable power Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11991130/renewable-power-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733519/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license
Nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
Nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771279/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Alternative energy Instagram post template, editable design
Alternative energy Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736171/alternative-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Y-12 Worker 1944 Oak Ridge
Y-12 Worker 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738308/y-12-worker-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Energy crisis Instagram post template, editable text
Energy crisis Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559902/energy-crisis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Power plants poster template, editable text and design
Power plants poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663026/power-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain license
Stop pollution poster template, editable text and design
Stop pollution poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861904/stop-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
" The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944 Large Format
" The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944 Large Format
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738231/photo-image-public-domain-person-retroFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party Instagram post template, editable design
Halloween party Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604047/imageView license
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Power plants Instagram post template, editable text
Power plants Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11991010/power-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Halloween party Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211236/halloween-party-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain license