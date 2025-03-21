Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagehair salonhairvintage hair salonvintage shopvintage beauty salonbeauty shopsalonhistorical public domainBeauty Shop 1943 Oak RidgeRoll117-5 DOE photo Ed Westcott 11-4-1943 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 876 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9816 x 7166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCut & color poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038441/cut-color-poster-templateView licenseMiss Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseCut & color poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775632/cut-color-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCut & color Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482216/cut-color-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseVan de Graaff at American Museum of Science and Energy Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736396/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCut & color Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11821995/cut-color-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCanning Wheat Community 1939https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736326/canning-wheat-community-1939Free Image from public domain licenseCut & color Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482217/cut-color-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCounting Mosquitos Rain Foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736321/counting-mosquitos-rain-forestFree Image from public domain licenseCut & color Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482215/cut-color-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTelephone Switch Board Switchover Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736398/telephone-switch-board-switchover-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCut & color Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968933/cut-color-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelding at K-25 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty salon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577564/beauty-salon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Cheer Leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain licenseHair academy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619606/hair-academy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's purple poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641523/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseHair studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577026/hair-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSwimming Pool- Louise Cox, Vilma Strange, and Marilyn Angel 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736310/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty salon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963061/beauty-salon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge Swimming Pool 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736353/oak-ridge-swimming-pool-1945Free Image from public domain licenseHair academy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443522/hair-academy-poster-templateView licenseHelen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736470/helen-bean-with-4x5-press-camera-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBarber shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13203933/barber-shop-poster-templateView licenseMarble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736455/marble-tournament-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBarber institute Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728488/barber-institute-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge Football 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736435/oak-ridge-football-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty salon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775596/beauty-salon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseCut & color poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443949/cut-color-poster-templateView licenseMary Darby with Model T Ford 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736332/mary-darby-with-model-ford-1948-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBarber institute Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893622/barber-institute-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736456/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty salon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484605/beauty-salon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736449/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCut & color poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727153/cut-color-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancing School Grove Receation Hall 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736441/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license