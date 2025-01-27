rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Save
Edit Image
vintage workerwelderfactory workersfactory vintageweldingsecretnuclearhistorical public domain
Metal welding png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Metal welding png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239140/metal-welding-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Instagram story template
Welding service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397067/welding-service-instagram-story-templateView license
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Construction worker Instagram story template
Construction worker Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397066/construction-worker-instagram-story-templateView license
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Welding service story template, editable social media design
Welding service story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365543/welding-service-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Instagram post template, editable design
Welding service Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365520/welding-service-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Professional technicians png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Professional technicians png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238476/professional-technicians-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Facebook post template
Welding service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735151/welding-service-facebook-post-templateView license
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction story template, editable social media design
Professional construction story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365526/professional-construction-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Professional construction Instagram post template, editable design
Professional construction Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365506/professional-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
May day poster template
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView license
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry blog banner template, editable design
Manufacturing industry blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365561/manufacturing-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571639/may-day-poster-templateView license
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing workforce poster template, industry editable text
Manufacturing workforce poster template, industry editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500118/imageView license
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864802/manufacturing-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing labor poster template, industry editable text
Manufacturing labor poster template, industry editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508789/imageView license
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733407/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license
Welding service blog banner template, editable design
Welding service blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365567/welding-service-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Coal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridge
Coal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736397/coal-worker-coal-yard-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
World labor day Facebook post template
World labor day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735152/world-labor-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733519/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license
Construction site Facebook post template
Construction site Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873947/construction-site-facebook-post-templateView license
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Industrial safety poster template, manufacturing workforce design
Industrial safety poster template, manufacturing workforce design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507820/imageView license
Technician With Manipulators ORNL Reactor
Technician With Manipulators ORNL Reactor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736488/technician-with-manipulators-ornl-reactorFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing workforce Facebook story template, industry editable text
Manufacturing workforce Facebook story template, industry editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7499794/imageView license
Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula…
Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765686/photo-image-vintage-masks-womenFree Image from public domain license