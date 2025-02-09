Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageoperating roomdoctorsurgery black and whitedoctor vintagevintage nursevintagesurgerysurgery roomOperation at Oak Ridge Hospitalpro 129 DOE photo by Ed Westcott 11/10/44Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 954 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5687 x 4523 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrescription diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940724/prescription-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseHospital Personnel 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738235/hospital-personnel-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor business card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730328/doctor-business-card-templateView licenseU.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Provencher, right, the director of surgical services, assisted by Capt. Todd Simmonson, perform…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317708/free-photo-image-career-cc0-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065040/hospital-care-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Caldwell, foreground right, a cornea and refractive surgeon with the 59th Medical Wing, performs…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317761/free-photo-image-camera-career-cc0View licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseDr. Sanjay Gupta, a CNN medical correspondent and practicing neurosurgeon, and U.S. Navy surgeon Lt. Cmdr. Kathryn Berndt…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317725/free-photo-image-career-cc0-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065042/health-check-up-facebook-post-templateView license200411-N-PH222-1053 LOS ANGELES (April 11, 2020) Sailors prepare a patient for an ultrasound in the radiology suite aboard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393888/free-photo-image-ultrasound-american-breedenFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Worker Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640444/medical-worker-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseA nurse watches as a doctor performs minor surgery in order to remove a lymphatic cyst at the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373076/free-photo-image-africa-career-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseBioprinting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral surgeons U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Boggs, of 345th Combat Support Hospital, and Senegalese Defense Force Maj. Diop…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738956/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-roomFree Image from public domain licenseNursing program Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931529/nursing-program-facebook-post-templateView licenseDutch army Maj. Christiaan Hoff, left, and Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McHugh, right, perform oral surgery to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317720/free-photo-image-aid-cambodia-careerFree Image from public domain licensePrescription refill Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948865/prescription-refill-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA doctor performs minor surgery in order to remove a lymphatic cyst at the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al'Nahya Hospital in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373082/free-photo-image-nurse-africa-careerFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948481/pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctors operating on patient in operating room aboard the USS Repose (AH-16). February 1966. [hospital ship; surgery] K…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648163/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licensePrescription diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938911/prescription-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license200409-N-PH222-1132 LOS ANGELES (April 9, 2020) Sailors perform a surgery in an operating room aboard the hospital ship USNS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393884/free-photo-image-american-breeden-californiaFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477942/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMd performs surgery in an operating room aboard the hospital ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393841/free-photo-image-doctor-patient-american-breedenFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrs. Henry C. Savage and Edwin Brooks assist Dr. Tri during surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365536/drs-henry-savage-and-edwin-brooks-assist-dr-tri-during-surgeryFree Image from public domain licensePharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948755/pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurses Oak Ridge Hospital 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738361/nurses-oak-ridge-hospital-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare heroes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640410/healthcare-heroes-blog-banner-templateView license200430-N-PH222-1476 LOS ANGELES (April 30, 2020) Hospitalman Guillermo Ybanez, from Cebu, Philippines, assists a surgeon to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393813/free-photo-image-health-patient-americanFree Image from public domain licenseRobotic surgery Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062759/robotic-surgery-facebook-post-templateView licenseNMCSD’s Plastic Surgery Department Performs A Skin Graft Procedurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393837/free-photo-image-patient-uniform-american-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseAnesthesiologist Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931766/anesthesiologist-facebook-post-templateView license200418-N-PH222-1789 LOS ANGELES (April 18, 2020) Cmdr. Gavin Dunn, from St. Louis (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Morrissey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393891/free-photo-image-covid-19-american-breedenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseDoctor with surgeon loupes. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759396/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-roomFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView licensePlastic surgeon prepares a patient for a skin graft procedure in one of the hospital's operating rooms. (U.S. Navy photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393842/free-photo-image-plastic-surgery-healthcare-americanFree Image from public domain licenseLocal pharmacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948745/local-pharmacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Quantico, VA: Operating room during surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325170/us-naval-hospital-quantico-va-operating-room-during-surgeryFree Image from public domain license