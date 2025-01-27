Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageeinsteinretroscience museumvintagevintage scienceoak vintagehistorical figuresridgeEinstein Exhibit at American Museum of Science and Energy Oak Ridge82-7 DOE photo by Frank Hoffman Einstein Exhibit at American Museum of Science and Energy Oak Ridge Tennessee 1-12-1982. 