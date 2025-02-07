Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageafrican american public domain1940safrican americankodachromeretrooak ridgeblack firekids public domain1940s Fire Truck and kids on Kodachrome in Oak Ridge Tennessee1940s DOE photo by Ed Westcott 1940s Fire Truck and kids on Kodachrome in Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 839 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3827 x 2676 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBadminton event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView licenseEarly Construction in Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734618/early-construction-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908643/basketball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Prevention Week Display 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738226/fire-prevention-week-display-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVR games Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908640/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge Fire Department at ETTP 2008https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733354/oak-ridge-fire-department-ettp-2008Free Image from public domain licenseAdvance your career poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542984/advance-your-career-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoxing 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736423/boxing-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseSchool Play Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738227/school-play-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseEditable desaturated girl png element, education collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109696/editable-desaturated-girl-png-element-education-collage-remixView licenseOak Ridge Baseball 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734280/oak-ridge-baseball-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseCar accident Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624702/car-accident-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge HS Band 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738335/oak-ridge-band-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927787/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseOak Ridge HS Band 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738463/oak-ridge-band-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschooling png element, editable education collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110751/homeschooling-png-element-editable-education-collage-remixView licenseOak Ridge HS 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738290/oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseCamera sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967750/camera-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseK-25 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734592/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFilm school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868249/film-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBus Stop Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738544/bus-stop-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseEditable homeschooling png element, geometric mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110951/editable-homeschooling-png-element-geometric-mixed-mediaView licenseNurses Oak Ridge Hospital 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738361/nurses-oak-ridge-hospital-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseWork-life balance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543249/work-life-balance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOak Ridge High School 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738216/oak-ridge-high-school-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseOnline easy investment collage, editable blue gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175897/online-easy-investment-collage-editable-blue-gradient-designView licenseEnvironmental Fair 1996 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738336/environmental-fair-1996-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseOnline easy investment collage, editable pink gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175969/online-easy-investment-collage-editable-pink-gradient-designView licenseOak Ridge Homecoming HS 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738429/oak-ridge-homecoming-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseRetro orange Twitter header template, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893243/retro-orange-twitter-header-template-editable-colorful-designView licenseK-25 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734678/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePlay & learn Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10604217/play-learn-instagram-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge HS Basketball Team 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738269/oak-ridge-basketball-team-1940sFree Image from public domain license3D woman camper, outdoor travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457846/woman-camper-outdoor-travel-editable-remixView licenseAfrican American Recreation Hall Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738236/african-american-recreation-hall-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513669/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMP detachtment Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736477/detachtment-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFilm club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868372/film-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge Band 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738273/oak-ridge-band-1940sFree Image from public domain license