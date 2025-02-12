Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintageretroblack and whitevintage crowdoak ridgeoak vintagepublic domain historical photosblack and white public domainOrange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridge3698-1 DOE photo Ed Westcott 8-16-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 