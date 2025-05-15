Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekid playing vintageretro1944public domain community imagevintage photos funkids playvintage communitybuildingGamble Valley Community Building Checker Game Oak Ridge 1944PRO 203-1 DOE photo Ed Westcott 12-30-1944 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 950 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5663 x 4484 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRetro craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseGamble Valley Trailer Park Children Playing Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738391/photo-image-public-domain-person-retroFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram story template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18427579/play-time-instagram-story-template-cute-editable-designView licenseBethel Valley Road Gate 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734436/bethel-valley-road-gate-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEaster Dance Gamble Valley Community Center 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738212/photo-image-public-domain-people-retroFree Image from public domain licensediverse people holding hands together rear view, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997904/diverse-people-holding-hands-together-rear-view-editable-remix-designView licenseBaseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParent club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908789/parent-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDormitory Complex on Centeral Ave 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733496/dormitory-complex-centeral-ave-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseChild heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13276057/child-heroes-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Football Practice Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736373/oak-ridge-high-school-football-practice-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNesper House Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736465/nesper-house-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial freedom png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342735/financial-freedom-png-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseFuture leader activities Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14213205/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-templateView licenseFootball MP's vs Air Base from Nashville Moore General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classic skyscraper design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040367/editable-classic-skyscraper-design-element-setView licenseOperation at Oak Ridge Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736358/operation-oak-ridge-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseRetro robot toy remix ad flyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333474/retro-robot-toy-remix-flyerView licenseLink Trainer Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736443/link-trainer-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage European building element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980392/vintage-european-building-element-set-remixView licenseSadie Hawkins Day 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736467/sadie-hawkins-day-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classic skyscraper design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040742/editable-classic-skyscraper-design-element-setView licenseCoal Yard Gamble Valley Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734749/coal-yard-gamble-valley-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro fashionable doll design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322095/editable-retro-fashionable-doll-design-element-setView licenseChildren at Play on the Street in Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736319/children-play-the-street-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseChild heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14512118/child-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseChild heroes Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14512121/child-heroes-facebook-story-templateView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseWomen's club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169482/womens-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePost Office Jackson Square 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738550/post-office-jackson-square-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseOpen donation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633706/open-donation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlat Top Houses Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734563/flat-top-houses-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418210/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseCabin pre Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734842/cabin-pre-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseOak Ridge High School Lunch Room 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738333/oak-ridge-high-school-lunch-room-1944Free Image from public domain license