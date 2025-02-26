Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagewomens workswitchboardvintage telephonevintage woman workingblack and whitevintage photospublic domain black white phototelephoneTelephone Switch Board Switchover Oak Ridge3083-2 DOE photo Ed Westcott 11-2-1946 Shift change at telephone switchboard Oak Ridge Tennessee. 