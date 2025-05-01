rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A.E.C. Girls Club Oak Ridge 1947
Save
Edit Image
dancingdancevintage dancingvintage community gatheringvintage gatheringpublic domain dance black white photovintage photos girlcommunity
It’s Girls’ Night Out! Instagram post template, editable girly design
It’s Girls’ Night Out! Instagram post template, editable girly design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804651/its-girls-night-out-instagram-post-template-editable-girly-designView license
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain license
Dance & groove, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable design
Dance & groove, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18285322/dance-groove-facebook-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998922/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736417/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998489/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Basketball Elks Club
Basketball Elks Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736480/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Workplace inclusivity poster template, editable text & design
Workplace inclusivity poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10720834/workplace-inclusivity-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Folk Dancing on Tennis Court Oak Ridge 1948
Folk Dancing on Tennis Court Oak Ridge 1948
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736428/folk-dancing-tennis-court-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain license
Job opportunity poster template, editable text & design
Job opportunity poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10720709/job-opportunity-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738318/photo-image-public-domain-people-retroFree Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926924/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly-winged girl dancing, sparkles remix, editable design
Butterfly-winged girl dancing, sparkles remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354917/butterfly-winged-girl-dancing-sparkles-remix-editable-designView license
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736456/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Senior support Instagram post template, editable social media design
Senior support Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700172/senior-support-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736362/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Elderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable social media design
Elderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700171/elderly-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Oak Ridge High School Cheer Leaders
Oak Ridge High School Cheer Leaders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain license
Disability care Instagram post template, editable social media design
Disability care Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700173/disability-care-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Womens Club Working on Maypole 1947 Oak Ridge
Womens Club Working on Maypole 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738351/womens-club-working-maypole-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas countdown Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christmas countdown Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213376/christmas-countdown-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736455/marble-tournament-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Little ballerina girls dancing, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little ballerina girls dancing, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563743/little-ballerina-girls-dancing-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
F.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridge
F.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736331/fh-green-with-snakes-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable teenagers with headphones design element set
Editable teenagers with headphones design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15309626/editable-teenagers-with-headphones-design-element-setView license
Orange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridge
Orange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736387/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357378/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738404/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Woman's leadership workshop poster template, editable text & design
Woman's leadership workshop poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115677/womans-leadership-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Miss Oak Ridge 1947
Miss Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Little ballerina girls dancing png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little ballerina girls dancing png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563970/little-ballerina-girls-dancing-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Little ballerina girls dancing, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little ballerina girls dancing, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563730/little-ballerina-girls-dancing-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Helen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947
Helen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736470/helen-bean-with-4x5-press-camera-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Elderly healthcare social story template, editable text
Elderly healthcare social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700333/elderly-healthcare-social-story-template-editable-textView license
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license