Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonpublic domainwomanproductsphotocc0Optics Model Y-12 Plant Oak Ridge94-412 DOE photo by Lynn Freeny Optics Model Y-12 Plant Oak Ridge Tennessee 5-18-1994. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 873 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3300 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeauty care background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910170/beauty-care-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseY-12 Plant Sign Oak Ridge 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734560/y-12-plant-sign-oak-ridge-1971Free Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHope Center Y-12 2008 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734315/hope-center-y-12-2008-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing ocean-inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21004047/refreshing-ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly Construction Work Y-12 Oak Ridge 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734494/early-construction-work-y-12-oak-ridge-1943Free Image from public domain licenseRed cream jar mockup png element, editable beauty product packaging designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037776/red-cream-jar-mockup-png-element-editable-beauty-product-packaging-designView licenseSoldier at Y-12 Plant 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738268/soldier-y-12-plant-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRestorative serum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21007019/restorative-serum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseY-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain licenseEditable beauty product, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8299539/editable-beauty-product-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseDisassembly at Y-12 Plant Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736342/disassembly-y-12-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWristwatch editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715156/wristwatch-editable-mockupView licenseVisual Simulator Y-12 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733416/visual-simulator-y-12-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare routine sticker, editable lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039378/skincare-routine-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseControl Panel Operator Y-12 1949 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738499/control-panel-operator-y-12-1949-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFacial wash tube mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727065/facial-wash-tube-mockup-editable-designView licenseY-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734572/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain licenseSpa woman background, creative beauty collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833728/spa-woman-background-creative-beauty-collage-editable-designView licenseY-12 Aerial 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734658/y-12-aerial-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare routine iPhone wallpaper, editable beauty remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302166/skincare-routine-iphone-wallpaper-editable-beauty-remix-designView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseWristwatch editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408678/wristwatch-editable-mockupView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseSpa woman, creative beauty collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833735/spa-woman-creative-beauty-collage-editable-designView licenseORAU Summer Program 2005https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736414/orau-summer-program-2005Free Image from public domain licenseSummer vibes women, party aesthetic photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425580/summer-vibes-women-party-aesthetic-photo-collageView licenseMary Darby with Model T Ford 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736332/mary-darby-with-model-ford-1948-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023161/beauty-product-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license" The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944 Large Formathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738231/photo-image-public-domain-person-retroFree Image from public domain licenseMoisturizing cream tube mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727530/moisturizing-cream-tube-mockup-editable-designView licenseIt’s not often one project represents both a first and a last milestone, but this week the demolition of Building 9735 at Y…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3325554/free-photo-image-demolition-bulldozer-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseBeauty product, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707073/beauty-product-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licenseNTRC 3D printing 2014 Knoxvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736316/ntrc-printing-2014-knoxvilleFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse beauty Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239115/diverse-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseORAU Summer Program at ORNL 2019https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736315/orau-summer-program-ornl-2019Free Image from public domain licenseLips mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14847430/lips-mockup-editable-designView licenseORAU summer program at ORNL 2014 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736420/orau-summer-program-ornl-2014-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935782/skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseORAU summer program at ORNL 2014 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736408/orau-summer-program-ornl-2014-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license