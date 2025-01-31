Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagecontrol roomvintage black and white public domainblack and whitenuclearoak ridgevintagesecretmanhattan projectK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak RidgeK-25-322 DOE photo Ed Westcott 7-1946 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 