Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage kidsdancingvintage schooldanceteachervintage dancedancing kidskids danceDancing School Grove Receation Hall 1945 Oak RidgePro 343-2 DOE photo Ed Westcott 3-5-1945 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9411 x 7402 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBallet academy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826013/ballet-academy-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Typing Class 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736407/oak-ridge-high-school-typing-class-1945Free Image from public domain licenseDance academy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765110/dance-academy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTulip Town Market Grove Center 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736390/tulip-town-market-grove-center-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseJunior class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825781/junior-class-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Drum Majoreteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain licenseExperiential learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763030/experiential-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeen Dance Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738509/teen-dance-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776418/homeschool-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAfrican American Recreation Hall Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738236/african-american-recreation-hall-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11247779/homeschool-guide-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlayground Parade Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736412/playground-parade-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseTeaching editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650756/teaching-editable-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Cheer Leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776422/homeschool-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrove Hall Bowling Alley Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733423/grove-hall-bowling-alley-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseFirst child Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616363/first-child-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseTeaching Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829822/teaching-instagram-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Business Class 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738255/oak-ridge-high-school-business-class-1945Free Image from public domain licenseHomeschool guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776424/homeschool-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRoller Skating Rink 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738294/roller-skating-rink-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBaby care hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11618464/baby-care-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Class Officers 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736395/oak-ridge-high-school-class-officers-1948Free Image from public domain licenseFamily Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616040/family-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSadie Hawkins Day 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736467/sadie-hawkins-day-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFuture leader activities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591981/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseComic Book Stand Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738296/comic-book-stand-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseTeaching blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397633/teaching-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseV-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseTeaching Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650757/teaching-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCoal Worker Coal Yard Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736397/coal-worker-coal-yard-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseTeaching Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650755/teaching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRobersville Jr High 1954 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736301/robersville-high-1954-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish teacher Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795063/english-teacher-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Football vs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519020/motivational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736298/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish teacher Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931869/english-teacher-facebook-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge Jr. High Football 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738230/oak-ridge-jr-high-football-1945Free Image from public domain license