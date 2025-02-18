Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagehockeyvintage hockeyblack and whiteteam sportroller hockeypeoplesportsvintageRoller Skate Hockey Oak Ridge3155-1 DOE photo by Ed Westcott Roller Skate Hockey Oak Ridge Tennessee 1946. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5698 x 4540 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports competition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445591/sports-competition-blog-banner-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736427/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-teamFree Image from public domain licenseLive big match blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445537/live-big-match-blog-banner-templateView licenseFootball MP's vs Air Base from Nashville Moore General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHockey class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951833/hockey-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain licenseLive big match Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400161/live-big-match-facebook-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge Bombers Baseball Vs. Harlan 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736430/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400400/sports-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseBaseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSchool sports fest Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400387/school-sports-fest-facebook-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Football vs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777732/match-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNight Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736439/night-baseball-game-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHockey class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772404/hockey-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseHockey class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951827/hockey-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseS&B Softball Team Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736374/sandb-softball-team-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHockey class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951835/hockey-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHockey tryouts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099142/hockey-tryouts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseEditable hockey jersey mockup sportswear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415620/editable-hockey-jersey-mockup-sportswear-designView licenseRoller Skating Rink 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738294/roller-skating-rink-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBig game poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493793/big-game-poster-templateView licenseSmall Boys Boxing Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736471/small-boys-boxing-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSports complex Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693486/sports-complex-instagram-post-templateView licenseHigh School Boxing Match Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736434/high-school-boxing-match-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395262/match-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseShut Putter Edgar "Buddy" Duncan Oak Ridge HS 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736413/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766301/match-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBaseball Game 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736349/baseball-game-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHockey match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467448/hockey-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoxing Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736334/boxing-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseIce hockey match Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445377/ice-hockey-match-instagram-post-templateView licenseGolf Course Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736336/golf-course-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14445345/basketball-match-instagram-post-templateView licenseJean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseIce hockey camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685176/ice-hockey-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoxing 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736423/boxing-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license