Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblack and whitefootballoak ridgeamerican footballpublic domain vintage footballpeoplesportsvintageFootball MP's vs Air Base from Nashville Moore General HospitalDOE photo Ed Westcott 11-12-1944 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 