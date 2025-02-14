Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imageboyvintagevintage boyblack and whiteoak ridgemarblepeople vintageblack & white photoMarble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge3472-3 DOE photo Ed Westcott 5-17-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4341 x 5382 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBadminton event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView licenseMarble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738357/marble-tournament-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908643/basketball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseVR games Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908640/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736456/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBe young & wild text, retro man skateboarding illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241732/young-wild-text-retro-man-skateboarding-illustration-editable-designView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseSki & snowboard poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770176/ski-snowboard-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain licenseSki & snowboard Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781597/ski-snowboard-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy With Flying Model Airplane 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736451/boy-with-flying-model-airplane-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseDrive safely poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778290/drive-safely-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseF.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736331/fh-green-with-snakes-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSki & snowboard blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015321/ski-snowboard-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGolf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSki & snowboard Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015322/ski-snowboard-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHelen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736470/helen-bean-with-4x5-press-camera-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseSki & snowboard Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015324/ski-snowboard-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeef brisket label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539145/beef-brisket-label-template-editable-designView licenseMiss Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBe young & wild text, retro man skateboarding illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243300/young-wild-text-retro-man-skateboarding-illustration-editable-designView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736362/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDrive safely blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778291/drive-safely-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNight Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736439/night-baseball-game-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHockey tryouts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099142/hockey-tryouts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Drum Majoreteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable instant film frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10907788/editable-instant-film-frame-designView licenseJean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHockey class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951833/hockey-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736480/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack man portrait png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178990/png-abstract-aesthetic-african-americanView licenseJefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePoster editable mockup, wedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398579/poster-editable-mockup-wedding-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738396/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-1947Free Image from public domain licenseDrive safely Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778289/drive-safely-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOrange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736387/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFashion vintage logo, white template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575507/fashion-vintage-logo-white-template-editable-designView licenseNesper House Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736465/nesper-house-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license