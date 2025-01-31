Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain black and white photosblack and whitemarching bandoak ridgevintage paradetownfestival historicaldrumParade Fire Prevention Week Oak Ridge 19485267-7a DOE photo Ed Westcott 10-9-1948 Oak Ridge Tennseess. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5028 x 3858 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMusic band competition Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540096/music-band-competition-facebook-story-templateView licenseBand Week 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738413/band-week-1948-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540095/music-band-competition-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Class Officers 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736395/oak-ridge-high-school-class-officers-1948Free Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540097/music-band-competition-blog-banner-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Drum Majoreteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270629/music-band-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwim Meet Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736421/swim-meet-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseKids love music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270989/kids-love-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseClinton High School Band Soloists 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738522/clinton-high-school-band-soloists-1948-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBaby's sleep music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978201/babys-sleep-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFolk Dancing on Tennis Court Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736428/folk-dancing-tennis-court-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseEditable musical people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366647/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView licenseOak Ridge Bombers Baseball Vs. Harlan 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736430/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826482/audition-recruitment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFun in the Snow 4426-7 DOE Photo by Ed Westcott Oak Ridge Tennessee 1-25-1948.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736308/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBaby's sleep music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766943/babys-sleep-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Darby with Model T Ford 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736332/mary-darby-with-model-ford-1948-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBaby's sleep music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978202/babys-sleep-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChildren at Play on the Street in Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736319/children-play-the-street-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseJoin our band Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622925/join-our-band-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School Track Meet Hurdles Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736393/high-school-track-meet-hurdles-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseChild development poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13204098/child-development-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge HS Band on Blankenship Field 1951https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733474/oak-ridge-band-blankenship-field-1951Free Image from public domain licenseBaby's sleep music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978200/babys-sleep-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School Boxing Match Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736434/high-school-boxing-match-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBadminton event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView license"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Endshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736487/vj-day-jackson-square-oak-ridge-war-endsFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11623877/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Prevention Week Display 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738226/fire-prevention-week-display-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseChild development Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13204096/child-development-instagram-story-templateView licenseGate Opening 1949 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736460/gate-opening-1949-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePride month Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12666740/pride-month-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826484/audition-recruitment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOrange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736387/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Spring Practice 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738289/oak-ridge-high-school-spring-practice-1948Free Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826478/audition-recruitment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Spring Practice 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738298/oak-ridge-high-school-spring-practice-1948Free Image from public domain license