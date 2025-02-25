rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Helen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947
Save
Edit Image
vintage camerafilm cameracamerablack and white old photosblack and white historical people photosold black and whitepublic domain photography portrait of womenblack and white vintage portraits
Pool party poster template, customizable design
Pool party poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819726/pool-party-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Miss Oak Ridge 1947
Miss Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Summer sale flyer template, editable text
Summer sale flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691817/summer-sale-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale poster template, editable design
Summer sale poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691829/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-designView license
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Hottest sale poster template, customizable design
Hottest sale poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819722/hottest-sale-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736456/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Twitter ad template, editable text
Summer sale Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691834/summer-sale-twitter-template-editable-textView license
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736455/marble-tournament-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534917/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
F.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridge
F.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736331/fh-green-with-snakes-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
Dreamer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Basketball Elks Club
Basketball Elks Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain license
Woman & sexual health funky png element group, editable design
Woman & sexual health funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240304/woman-sexual-health-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote poster template, editable text and design
Inspirational quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927261/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Pool party Instagram story template, editable design
Pool party Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819557/pool-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736480/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale email header template, editable text
Summer sale email header template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691846/summer-sale-email-header-template-editable-textView license
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Summer vacation poster template, customizable design
Summer vacation poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820401/summer-vacation-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Santa Claus Oak Ridge 1947
Santa Claus Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736457/santa-claus-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Pool party Instagram story template, editable design
Pool party Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7873588/pool-party-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Night Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridge
Night Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736439/night-baseball-game-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Summer trip poster template, customizable design
Summer trip poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819728/summer-trip-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Oakwood Ball Park at Night 1947 Oak Ridge
Oakwood Ball Park at Night 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736438/oakwood-ball-park-night-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Black and White Halftone Effect
Black and White Halftone Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403297/editable-black-and-white-halftone-designView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736417/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927545/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Boy With Flying Model Airplane 1947 Oak Ridge
Boy With Flying Model Airplane 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736451/boy-with-flying-model-airplane-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927538/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Jefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridge
Jefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
Happy diverse people together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927558/happy-diverse-people-together-the-park-remixView license
Nesper House Oak Ridge
Nesper House Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736465/nesper-house-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Deep thinking Instagram post template, editable text
Deep thinking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102541/deep-thinking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Orange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridge
Orange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736387/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license