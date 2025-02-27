rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridge
Save
Edit Image
badmintonvintage womanvintage teenagervintage athletessport womanwoman badmintonblack and white historical people photosvintage woman photo
Sports club blog banner template
Sports club blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443582/sports-club-blog-banner-templateView license
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Tennis day blog banner template
Tennis day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443654/tennis-day-blog-banner-templateView license
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
High School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Badminton training Instagram story template
Badminton training Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798339/badminton-training-instagram-story-templateView license
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
Oak Ridge High School Drum Majoretees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736389/oak-ridge-high-school-drum-majoreteesFree Image from public domain license
Badminton court Instagram story template
Badminton court Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798338/badminton-court-instagram-story-templateView license
Basketball Elks Club
Basketball Elks Club
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain license
Badminton competition poster template, editable text and design
Badminton competition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953478/badminton-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
Baseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Badminton event Facebook post template
Badminton event Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932815/badminton-event-facebook-post-templateView license
Night Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridge
Night Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736439/night-baseball-game-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Racket sale Instagram post template
Racket sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798296/racket-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Jefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridge
Jefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Badminton Instagram post template
Badminton Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692761/badminton-instagram-post-templateView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736417/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Badminton championship Instagram post template, editable text
Badminton championship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689021/badminton-championship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miss Oak Ridge 1947
Miss Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736444/miss-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template
Branding Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798295/branding-instagram-post-templateView license
Oak Ridge High School Basketball Team
Oak Ridge High School Basketball Team
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736427/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-teamFree Image from public domain license
Badminton competition Instagram post template, editable text
Badminton competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765114/badminton-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Helen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947
Helen Bean with 4x5 Press Camera Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736470/helen-bean-with-4x5-press-camera-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
Badminton competition Instagram story template, editable text
Badminton competition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953479/badminton-competition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
S&B Softball Team Oak Ridge
S&B Softball Team Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736374/sandb-softball-team-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Badminton competition blog banner template, editable text
Badminton competition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953484/badminton-competition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736456/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689020/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
Golf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports Instagram post template
Summer games sports Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692822/summer-games-sports-instagram-post-templateView license
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
Marble Tournament 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736455/marble-tournament-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Badminton Instagram post template, editable text
Badminton Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689044/badminton-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
F.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridge
F.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736331/fh-green-with-snakes-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Badminton competition Instagram post template, editable text
Badminton competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689068/badminton-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
Basketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736362/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Become an athlete Instagram post template, editable text
Become an athlete Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767210/become-athlete-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridge
Mens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736314/mens-basketball-carbide-ait-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
National sports day poster template
National sports day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736625/national-sports-day-poster-templateView license
Oak Ridge High School Football vs.
Oak Ridge High School Football vs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain license
Badminton championship Instagram story template
Badminton championship Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798254/badminton-championship-instagram-story-templateView license
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
Friends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736480/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license