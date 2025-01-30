rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
SWSA 4 Trench digger 2004
Save
Edit Image
construction sitediggerconstruction vehicleoak ridgeexcavatorconstruction trenchconstructionpublic domain
Excavator & heavy equipment post template, editable social media design
Excavator & heavy equipment post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474251/excavator-heavy-equipment-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
K-31 D&D ETTP 2015 Oak Ridge
K-31 D&D ETTP 2015 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736472/k-31-dandd-ettp-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Construction company Instagram post template, editable text
Construction company Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9516217/construction-company-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
K-31 coming down at ETTP 2015 Oak Ridge
K-31 coming down at ETTP 2015 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736482/k-31-coming-down-ettp-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457007/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
EM Work EU38 2016 Oak Ridge
EM Work EU38 2016 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736458/work-eu38-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment poster template, editable text and design
Excavator & heavy equipment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795176/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
K-731 demolition at ETTP 2016 Oak Ridge
K-731 demolition at ETTP 2016 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736431/k-731-demolition-ettp-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment poster template
Excavator & heavy equipment poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13215673/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-templateView license
Construction at ETTP Oak Ridge
Construction at ETTP Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734571/construction-ettp-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment blog banner template, editable text
Excavator & heavy equipment blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795175/excavator-heavy-equipment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Early Construction Work Y-12 Oak Ridge 1943
Early Construction Work Y-12 Oak Ridge 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734494/early-construction-work-y-12-oak-ridge-1943Free Image from public domain license
Excavators for rent Instagram post template, editable text
Excavators for rent Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189964/excavators-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
EM Bld 2000 ETTP 2012 Oak Ridge
EM Bld 2000 ETTP 2012 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734675/bld-2000-ettp-2012-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816174/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Early Construction Oak Ridge 1943
Early Construction Oak Ridge 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734740/early-construction-oak-ridge-1943Free Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram story template
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13216508/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-story-templateView license
Early Construction in Oak Ridge 1940s
Early Construction in Oak Ridge 1940s
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734618/early-construction-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191335/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
K-25 Oak Ridge 1940s
K-25 Oak Ridge 1940s
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734594/k-25-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600688/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
K-25 Early Construction Oak Ridge 1943
K-25 Early Construction Oak Ridge 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734585/k-25-early-construction-oak-ridge-1943Free Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904371/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
K-25 Process Building Construction Oak Ridge 1943
K-25 Process Building Construction Oak Ridge 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734846/k-25-process-building-construction-oak-ridge-1943Free Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram story template, editable text
Excavator & heavy equipment Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795177/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Elecrical Shop
Elecrical Shop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738894/elecrical-shopFree Image from public domain license
Excavator & heavy equipment blog banner template
Excavator & heavy equipment blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13215577/excavator-heavy-equipment-blog-banner-templateView license
Drill At ETTP 2019
Drill At ETTP 2019
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736378/drill-ettp-2019Free Image from public domain license
Construction service blog banner template, editable text
Construction service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12005700/construction-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge 1959
Oak Ridge 1959
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734755/oak-ridge-1959Free Image from public domain license
Construction company poster template, editable text and design
Construction company poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795151/construction-company-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quarry Oak Ridge
Quarry Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734573/quarry-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036367/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oak Ridge Turnpike
Oak Ridge Turnpike
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734717/oak-ridge-turnpikeFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11854680/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Haul Road Bridge 2005 Oak Ridge
Haul Road Bridge 2005 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734690/haul-road-bridge-2005-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Construction Instagram post template
Construction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560173/construction-instagram-post-templateView license
Construction of Steam Plant at K-25 Oak Ridge
Construction of Steam Plant at K-25 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734457/construction-steam-plant-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Construction Instagram post template, editable text
Construction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953123/construction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
AMSE 2018 Oak Ridge
AMSE 2018 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734734/amse-2018-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license