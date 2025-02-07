Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedemolitionconstruction destroyedconstructionpublic domainexcavatorconstruction cranephotocc0K-31 coming down at ETTP 2015 Oak Ridge15-103-154DOE photo Lynn Freeny 6-26-2015 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 672 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4288 x 2402 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction site Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514170/construction-site-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-31 D&D ETTP 2015 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736472/k-31-dandd-ettp-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514057/construction-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-731 demolition at ETTP 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736431/k-731-demolition-ettp-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRenovation & construction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513655/renovation-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-31 coming down ETTP 2015 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738279/k-31-coming-down-ettp-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513559/construction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseETTP Reindustrialization Oak Ridge Tennessee 5-19-1998. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733398/photo-image-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457007/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-27 final demolition 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734840/k-27-final-demolition-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9516217/construction-company-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseETTP Last Super shipment 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736307/ettp-last-super-shipment-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436968/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseD&D of K-31 at ETTP 2014 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738341/dandd-k-31-ettp-2014-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePower plants Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11248191/power-plants-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseK-27 ETTP Switch Yard 2015 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734567/k-27-ettp-switch-yard-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disasters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599937/natural-disasters-instagram-post-templateView licenseK-27 Demolition 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734424/k-27-demolition-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795176/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseD&D work on Bld. 3508 at Oak Ridge National Lab.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733528/dandd-work-bld-3508-oak-ridge-national-labFree Image from public domain licenseExcavators for rent blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12005398/excavators-for-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 Oak Ridge 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734594/k-25-oak-ridge-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13215673/excavator-heavy-equipment-poster-templateView licenseK-25 Early Construction Oak Ridge 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734585/k-25-early-construction-oak-ridge-1943Free Image from public domain licenseEarthquake disaster relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599414/earthquake-disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseSWSA 4 Trench digger 2004https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736481/swsa-trench-digger-2004Free Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600688/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-33 Demo 2011 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734570/k-33-demo-2011-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904371/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-27 Demo Work 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734598/k-27-demo-work-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795177/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIt’s not often one project represents both a first and a last milestone, but this week the demolition of Building 9735 at Y…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3325554/free-photo-image-demolition-bulldozer-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13216508/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-story-templateView licenseETTP Billboard 2015 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734354/ettp-billboard-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191335/excavator-heavy-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFederal Building 2015 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734462/federal-building-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseExcavator & heavy equipment blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795175/excavator-heavy-equipment-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseK-31 aerial 2014 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734584/k-31-aerial-2014-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseExcavators for rent Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189964/excavators-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSafety Fest Tennessee 2019 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734741/safety-fest-tennessee-2019-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license