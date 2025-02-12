rawpixel
"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Ends
Stop war Instagram post template
V-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734754/billboard-oak-ridge-during-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734709/billboard-oak-ridge-during-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Combat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736303/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738557/billboard-oak-ridge-during-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Park Opens War Ends Enactment 2015 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738276/park-opens-war-ends-enactment-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Park Opens 2015 War Ends 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738390/park-opens-2015-war-ends-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717871/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beachFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Safety Garb for Women Workers, ca. 1943. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765760/photo-image-vintage-women-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
American Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765678/photo-image-vintage-women-personFree Image from public domain license
Women make history quote Facebook story template
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718072/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718054/raising-the-flag-iwo-jima-joe-rosenthalFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-worldFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
The crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718009/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license