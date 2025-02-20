Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageschool uniform outdooroak ridgemilitaryus military black and whitevintage schoolschoolplanttreeCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridge8934-6 DOE photo Ed Westcott 4-9-1953 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8894 x 7169 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy autumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12958959/happy-autumn-poster-templateView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734636/photo-image-tree-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseBadminton event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738206/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFall playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793936/fall-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738464/photo-image-public-domain-person-retroFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793908/happy-autumn-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736298/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12958989/happy-autumn-facebook-story-templateView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734610/photo-image-public-domain-person-freeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734745/photo-image-public-domain-person-freeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640355/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseDoll Show Highland View School Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738408/doll-show-highland-view-school-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseWaac's 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738538/waacs-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy autumn blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12958943/happy-autumn-blog-banner-templateView licenseBoy Scouts Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738567/boy-scouts-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640365/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseGates Open 1949 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738529/gates-open-1949-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444369/military-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseBoy Scouts in Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738506/boy-scouts-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908643/basketball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAEC Patrol Officer 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738380/aec-patrol-officer-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487091/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseArmy Baseball Team 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738251/army-baseball-team-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMale elf soldier fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665667/male-elf-soldier-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSchool Crossing at Highland View School 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738265/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseVR games Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908640/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Spring Practice 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738289/oak-ridge-high-school-spring-practice-1948Free Image from public domain licenseMountaineering blog poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099233/mountaineering-blog-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseModel Airplane Club Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738498/model-airplane-club-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640826/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseTelephone Operators with 10 years service 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738220/photo-image-public-domain-person-retroFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day, USA blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487090/memorial-day-usa-blog-banner-templateView licenseTelephone Operators with 10 years service 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738572/photo-image-public-domain-person-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseSki trips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747944/ski-trips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAtomic Energy Commission Patrol Solway Gate Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738283/photo-image-public-domain-person-retroFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492517/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseJ.A. Jones Brick Layers Awarded 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738520/ja-jones-brick-layers-awarded-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license