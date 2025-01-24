Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageblack and whiteschool black and white imageoak ridgefacewoodpersonfurnitureeducationDoll Show Highland View School Oak Ridge3235-4cd DOE photo by Ed Westcott 1-10-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4393 x 5568 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBadminton event poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14649348/badminton-event-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Business Class 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738255/oak-ridge-high-school-business-class-1945Free Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785068/university-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWillow Brook School Inside Oak Ridge 1949https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738465/willow-brook-school-inside-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain licenseGraduation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058094/graduation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDoll show at Elm Grove Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738440/doll-show-elm-grove-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198740/university-admission-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Paper 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738299/oak-ridge-high-school-paper-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBasketball lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908643/basketball-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWillow Brook School Oak Ridge 1949https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738439/willow-brook-school-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785066/university-admission-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Spring Practice 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738289/oak-ridge-high-school-spring-practice-1948Free Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785070/university-admission-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInterior View of Oak Ridge School GYM Class 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738578/interior-view-oak-ridge-school-gym-class-1944Free Image from public domain licenseOnline course poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11575097/online-course-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Lunch Room 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738333/oak-ridge-high-school-lunch-room-1944Free Image from public domain licenseOnline course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710155/online-courseView licenseOak Ridge High School 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738216/oak-ridge-high-school-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459297/online-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738206/photo-image-public-domain-person-natureFree Image from public domain licenseVR games Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908640/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Class Officers 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738518/oak-ridge-high-school-class-officers-1948Free Image from public domain licenseOnline course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11575349/online-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseY-12 Worker 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738308/y-12-worker-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928181/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseSwimming meet Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738297/swimming-meet-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEducation consultancy Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758365/education-consultancy-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGYM Class 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738271/gym-class-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePreschool education Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760488/preschool-education-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738215/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate cat student, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632748/graduate-cat-student-education-editable-remixView licenseDoll Show Highland View School Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736344/doll-show-highland-view-school-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574504/online-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAfrican American Recreation Hall Oak Ridge 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738236/african-american-recreation-hall-oak-ridge-1945Free Image from public domain licenseGraduation ceremony Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724276/graduation-ceremony-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738396/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-1947Free Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School, “The Nativity Pageant” -1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738288/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew admission poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538495/new-admission-poster-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Typing Class 1945https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736407/oak-ridge-high-school-typing-class-1945Free Image from public domain license