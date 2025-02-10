A U.S. Soldier with the 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) provides security during Saber Junction 18 at the U.S. Armyâs Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018.

Saber Junction 18 is the 173rd Airborne Brigadeâs combat training center certification exercise, taking place on the Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas, Sept. 4 â Oct. 1, 2018. The U.S. Army Europe-directed exercise is designed to assess the readiness of the brigade to conduct unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating Allies and partner nations. Saber Junction 18 includes nearly 5,500 participants from 20 ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Perkins) Original public domain image from Flickr