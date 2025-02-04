Members of the local community join Soldiers from the 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment for an engagement at Gori, Georgia, July 28, 2018.

3/2CR is in Georgia to participate in Noble Partner 18 - a Georgian Armed Forces and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led exercise in its fourth iteration. The exercise is intended to support and enhance the readiness and interoperability of Georgia, the U.S. and participating nations during a multinational training operation. This exercise provides leaders at all levels the opportunity to exercise their staffs in command and control; and execution of combined planning for complex joint operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ellen C. Brabo, 2d Cavalry Regiment) Original public domain image from Flickr