U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Lamb, a crewmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), poses in between the U.S. Marine Corps flag and U.S. American flag in a KC-130J Super Hercules while forward deployed in the Middle East, Sept. 3, 2017.

SPMAGTF-CR-CC Marines provide fuel to FA-18F Super Hornets with U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154 and EA-18G “Growlers” with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 to expeditiously keep the aircraft in the fight, while in the air. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta) Original public domain image from Flickr