MIAMI – CBP personnel supporting Hurricane Florence emergency response efforts in Miami observed a moment of silence on 9/11 marking 17 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Diane Sabatino—the Director of Field Operations for the Miami/Tampa Field Office—is managing the agency’s response to Hurricane Florence as CBP’s Lead Field Coordinator (LFC) for Region IV. Located at Air and Marine Operations Southeast Region headquarters in Doral, Florida, CBP Region IV Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will provide communications and coordination for all assets in the region—which covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Photo by: Keith E. Smith