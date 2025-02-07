Polish special operations soldiers with the 1st Special Forces Regiment enter a building after breaching a door while a U.S. Army special operations Soldier, right, looks on July 26, 2010, during demolition and breaching training in Trzebien, Poland.

The U.S. Soldier is from the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group and is participating in a partnership development program between Polish, Croatian and U.S. Army special operations units. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac A. Graham, U.S. Army). Original public domain image from Flickr