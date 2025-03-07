DOD prepares barriers for lane closures at the San Ysidro Port of Entry

Marines from the U.S.Marine Corps Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Seven prepare equipment and barriers in preparation for the closure of 3 lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. U.S.Marine Corps Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Seven from Twenty Nine Palms CA is in San Diego working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in support of Operation Secure Line. Photos by Mani Albrecht. U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Office of Public Affairs. Visual Communications Division. Original public domain image from Flickr