Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageimmigrantmigrantsmigrationrefugee boatrefugeerio grandemigration peoplerio photoMigrants illegally enter the U.S. by crossing the Rio Grande in rubber boats near Los Ebanos, Texas, June 15, 2019.Photo by Kris Grogan, CBP Office of Public Affairs. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFight Anti-Refugee Law Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748343/fight-anti-refugee-law-facebook-post-templateView licenseMigrants illegally enter the U.S. by crossing the Rio Grande in rubber boats near Los Ebanos, Texas, June 15, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741513/photo-image-plant-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Refugee Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944300/world-refugee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Border Patrol arrests aliens illegally entering the United Stateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723856/photo-image-border-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld refugee day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968923/world-refugee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Border Patrol arrests aliens illegally entering the United Stateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723901/photo-image-light-public-domain-sunlightFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944175/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseMembers of the U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team pursue a group of illegal aliens as they cross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723795/photo-image-border-public-domain-greenFree Image from public domain licenseMigrant rights blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749328/migrant-rights-blog-banner-templateView licenseA CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew works to locate a group of eight aliens who illegally entered the U.S. in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726410/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseFight Anti-Refugee Law poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747861/fight-anti-refugee-law-poster-templateView licenseAfter determining from reading "sign" that and illegal alien who had just crossed the Rio Grande had already donned clothing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723891/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseRefugees Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748084/refugees-facebook-post-templateView licenseA group of 11 migrants, guided by 2 smugglers crosses the Rio Grande in rafts near an area known as Rincon, in South…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741282/photo-image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944685/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection, Riverine Unit Patrols Rio Grande River Border in Air-Boathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738824/photo-image-border-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFight Anti-Refugee Law Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747987/fight-anti-refugee-law-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents process a small group of asylum-seekers who have active applications…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726275/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Refugee Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748036/world-refugee-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents process a small group of asylum-seekers who have active applications…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726474/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidFree Image from public domain licenseFight Anti-Refugee Law poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14749326/fight-anti-refugee-law-poster-templateView licenseIllegal aliens apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723759/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944142/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseThe temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021, constructed to safely process family units and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726408/photo-image-public-domain-person-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748176/help-refugees-facebook-post-templateView licenseRefugee family from the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, camped in the brush in a river bottom near Holtville, California. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12245477/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944665/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist the Redeemer statue in Rio in March 20, 2011. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050436/march-20-2011Free Image from public domain licenseMigrant rights blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747917/migrant-rights-blog-banner-templateView licenseA CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew works to locate a group of eight aliens who illegally entered the U.S. in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723787/photo-image-plane-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944268/help-refugees-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew works to locate a group of eight aliens who illegally entered the U.S. in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723868/photo-image-plane-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994645/help-refugees-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMuslim mother and children crossing the street, unknown location - 02/23 2017https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6111333/photo-image-public-domain-kid-personFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962774/refugee-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseResidents are affected by flood waters as a U.S. Humanitarian Assessment Survey Team (HAST) surveys the areas in Pathum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738888/photo-image-public-domain-baby-waterFree Image from public domain licenseAmnesty for all Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748080/amnesty-for-all-facebook-post-templateView licenseCanadian Forces Capt. Karoline Martin, a nurse with the Canadian Forces Health Services Center, gives a child a sticker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317777/free-photo-image-hospital-work-children-157th-air-refueling-wing-public-affairsFree Image from public domain licenseHelp refugees Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641217/help-refugees-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlood refugee family near Memphis, Texas. These people, with all their earthly belongings, are bound for the lower Rio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12246940/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license