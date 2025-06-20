U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Shaun T. Lucas, a company gunnery sergeant with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force (SP-MAGTF) Africa 14, carries tree limbs during a community service project Aug. 7, 2014, in Vizzini, Italy.

SP-MAGTF Africa was deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, in support of U.S. Africa Command and Marine Corps Forces Africa?s theater security cooperation requirements. (DoD photo by Cpl. Shawn Valosin, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr