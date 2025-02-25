A U.S. Navy master chief petty officer assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Group 1 fixes an American flag on the American Tanker, a sunken concrete barge used to transport fuel during WWII, in Guam’s Apra Harbor June 21, 2017.

U.S. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for countering explosive hazards and conducting expeditionary diving and salvage. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield) Original public domain image from Flickr