Haitian citizens work to organize donated material during a supply delivery at Dame Marie, Haiti, Oct. 11, 2016.

The supplies were delivered by U.S. service members with Joint Task Force Matthew, a U.S. Southern Command-directed team deployed to Port-au-Prince at the request of the Government of Haiti to support the U.S. Agency for International Developmentâs disaster relief operations in Haiti during the critical early stages after the island country was struck by Hurricane Matthew. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Guerra) Original public domain image from Flickr