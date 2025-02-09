SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 9, 2015) Dr. Freemont Base, an Operation Smile volunteer, performs cleft lip surgery on a Filipino patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2015.

Mercy is currently in the Philippines for its third mission port of PP15. Pacific Partnership is in its tenth iteration and is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. While training for crisis conditions, Pacific Partnership missions to date have provided real world medical care to approximately 270,00 patients and veterinary services to more than 38,000 animals. Additionally, the mission has provided critical infrastructure development to host nations through more than 180 engineering projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark El-Rayes/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr