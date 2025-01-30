At the end of the penultimate day of the event, two runners stretch off near Brussels in Belgium.

A group of Soldiers from the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC)'s Support Battalion completed a continuous 4,000 km run (equating to 100 marathons), which raised funds for service charities when they crossed the finish line in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium on Dec. 9, 2015. The runners were met by Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Phil Breedlove and Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) CSM Davor Petek, who presented them with SACEUR and CSEL commemorative coins in honor of the impressive physical feat they had achieved. Original public domain image from Flickr