U.S. and foreign service members participating in exercise Khaan Quest 2014 watch Mongolians wrestle during a mini-Naadam festival June 27, 2014, at the Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia.

Naadam is a traditional Mongolian festival held each July and consists of Mongolian wrestling, horse racing and archery. Khaan Quest is an annual multinational exercise sponsored by the U.S. and Mongolia, and it is designed to strengthen the capabilities of U.S., Mongolian and other nations? forces in international peace support operations. (DoD photo by Cpl. Alyssa N. Gunton, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr