U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull Speaks at Press Event

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull from the El Paso Sector speaks to the media about the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement Project at a location on the U.S/Mexico border, just about a mile west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, where some of the current wall will be replaced. Photos by Mani Albrecht. U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Office of Public Affairs.Visual Communications Division. Original public domain image from Flickr