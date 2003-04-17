Acting OFO AC John Wagner Throws Out the First Pitch at Mets Game on 14 Aug 2014

Citi Field, NY- Representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to part in Pre-Game Ceremonies for the New York Mets. The representatives from CBP included: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske, Acting OFO AC John Wagner, NY DFO Robert Perez, and JFK Airport Port Director Susan Mitchell. Acting OFO AC John Wagner threw out the first pitch. Photographs by: Josh Denmark. Original public domain image from Flickr