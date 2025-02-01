U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Leonard Anderson and Staff Sgt. Daniel Crane review swimming techniques together during the Wounded Warrior Pacific Invitational swim meet Jan. 9, 2014, at 'Iolani School's Dillingham Pool in Honolulu.

The event was a competition among wounded, ill and injured U.S. Service members assigned to the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy and Special Operations Command. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth R. Hendrix, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr