U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Angelica Cotto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, measures a section of steel in the machinery repair shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Indian Ocean, Dec. 7, 2018.

The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua L. Leonard) Original public domain image from Flickr