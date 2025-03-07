Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagesportspublic domainchairteamphotowheelcc0creative commons 0Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Rickey Bennett, bottom, puts up a shot during basketball practice for the Navy's team in the upcoming Warrior Games in State College, Pa., April 4, 2013.(DoD photo by EJ Hersom) Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1198 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Wounded Warriors with Team East participate in wheelchair basketball drills during practice at the 2012…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738890/photo-image-public-domain-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMarines with the Wounded Warrior Regiment practice wheelchair basketball during practice for the 2012 Warrior Games at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738837/photo-image-public-domain-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMembers of the U.S. wheelchair basketball team up during halftime during a match against the Dane team in the Invictus Games…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738731/photo-image-public-domain-londonFree Image from public domain licenseCollege team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763777/college-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Nguyen takes off for the 50-meter freestyle swim event during the 2014 Warrior Games at the U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738841/photo-image-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseSports car editable mockup, realistic vehiclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517863/sports-car-editable-mockup-realistic-vehicleView licenseU.S. Sailors warm up before a preliminary wheelchair basketball game against an Air Force team at the inaugural Warrior…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741503/photo-image-public-domain-person-interior-designFree Image from public domain licenseEasy Car rental Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428566/easy-car-rental-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnited Kingdom’s United Kingdom’s Chris Middleton looks to pass a ball during wheelchair basketball preliminary rounds for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388448/free-photo-image-2015-department-defense-warrior-games-adaptive-sports-air-forceFree Image from public domain licenseCar insurance Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428559/car-insurance-facebook-post-templateView licenseFast Breakhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577898/free-photo-image-athlete-basketball-bicycleFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseTeams Marine Corps and Army battle for a rebound during wheelchair basketball preliminary rounds for the 2015 Department of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388453/free-photo-image-disabled-2015-department-defense-warrior-games-adaptive-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20178259/freedom-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseRetired U.S. Army Spc. Kyle Butcher serves during a sitting volleyball game between the U.S. Special Operations Command team…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738847/photo-image-public-domain-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseSports car editable mockup element, realistic vehiclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517868/sports-car-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vehicleView licenseArmy Capt. Kelly Elminger does laps in her race wheelchair at Joint Base San Antonio June 11, 2015 while training for the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388436/free-photo-image-woman-gym-adaptive-sports-athleteFree Image from public domain licenseSports car editable mockup, realistic vehiclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517867/sports-car-editable-mockup-realistic-vehicleView licenseArmy Capt. Kelly Elminger works out in the Intrepid Center at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas June 11, 2015 while training for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388445/free-photo-image-running-race-adaptive-sports-athleteFree Image from public domain licenseAuto insurance deals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667510/auto-insurance-deals-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnder the Ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577895/free-photo-image-disabled-athlete-basketballFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmy Capt. Kelly Elminger prepares her stocking for her lower-leg prosthetic at Joint Base San Antonio June 11, 2015 while…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388449/free-photo-image-adaptive-sports-athlete-capt-elmingerFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarine races to retrieve loose ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577877/free-photo-image-athlete-basketball-bicycleFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmy athletes compete in the 100 meter wheelchair race during Army Trials at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas April 1, 2015.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388390/free-photo-image-running-race-2015-department-defense-warrior-games-athleteFree Image from public domain licenseExclusive offers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591500/exclusive-offers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnited Kingdom’s Gareth Golightly races a wheelchair during the 2015 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Marine Corps…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388427/free-photo-image-running-race-disabled-2015-department-defense-warrior-gamesFree Image from public domain licenseCar expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793387/car-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmy Capt. Kelly Elminger does laps in her race wheelchair at Joint Base San Antonio June 11, 2015 while training for the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388444/free-photo-image-running-disabled-person-adaptive-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal riding bicycle isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993428/cute-animal-riding-bicycle-isolated-element-setView licenseRetired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Gaertner plays with the U.S. Special Operations Command wheelchair basketball team…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738730/photo-image-public-domain-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal riding bicycle isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993422/cute-animal-riding-bicycle-isolated-element-setView licenseMarine Corps veteran Gabriella Graves-Wake races a wheelchair during the 2015 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Marine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388437/free-photo-image-2015-department-defense-warrior-games-air-force-armyFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve & inspire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452803/achieve-inspire-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe San Antonio Rampage puts offensive pressure on the USA Warriors sled hockey team during a game in Rockville, Md. Sept.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388380/free-photo-image-hockey-arena-athleteFree Image from public domain license