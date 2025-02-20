Mortar men with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, assist an ally from 1st Brigade Estonian Defense Force as he hangs a mortar into a tube during a mortar live fire exercise, Estonia, Aug. 7. The Soldiers from the Estonian army were able to compare and contrast their methods and procedures for properly executing the firing of a mortar in relation to the American Soldiers' procedures during the combined training opportunity.

The event was a part of Operation Atlantic Resolve an ongoing series of training exercises designed to build relationships, trust and interoperability between the U.S. and its NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacqueline Dowland, 13th Public Affairs Detachment). Original public domain image from Flickr