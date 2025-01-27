A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman, left, attached to the 3rd Medical Battalion and Filipino volunteers extract a tooth during a community health engagement at San Rafael High School in Palawan province, Philippines, Sept. 26, 2014, prior to Amphibious Landing Exercise (PHIBLEX) 15.

PHIBLEX is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability, readiness and professional relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps and partner nations. (DoD photo by Pfc. Matthew Casbarro, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr