A scout sniper with the Infantería de Marina de Colombia poses for a photo during a demonstration at the Marine Infantry Training Base in Coveñas, Colombia at the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, Aug. 27, 2015.

The conference provides a forum for regional and senior naval infantry leaders throughout the Western Hemisphere to discuss shared interests in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief matters and improve training programs among partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Howe/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr