From left, U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Kyle Baker, a forward for the Navy soccer team, U.S Army Sgt. Tyler Stratford, a midfielder for the Army soccer team and Navy Lt. Michael Tuddenham race for control of the ball during an Armed Forces Men?s Soccer Championship Round Robin match Oct. 19, 2010, at Morgan Sports Complex in Destin Fla. The top players from the championship tournament will be chosen to represent the U.S. in the International Military Sports Council (CISM) competition.
(DoD Photo by 1st Lt. Belena S. Marquez). Original public domain image from Flickr