U.S. Service members with the 6th Communications Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve color guard, lead a marching detail of 200 Marines in the annual New York Veteran's Day parade in New York City Nov. 11, 2011.

This marks the 92nd anniversary of the New York City Veterans Day parade. Since Nov. 11, 1919, the parade has provided an opportunity for Americans and international visitors to honor those who have served, preserving our freedoms and defending our democracy. (DoD photo by Sgt. Randall Clinton, U.S. Marine Corps) Original public domain image from Flickr