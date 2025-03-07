A U.S. Marine Corps recruit of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, jumps over an obstacle Aug. 17, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The obstacle course is used to condition recruits mentally and physically and was designed to improve balance, coordination and physical strength.

Lima Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 13, 2017. Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro). Original public domain image from Flickr